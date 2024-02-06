First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

