First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of inTEST worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 562,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in inTEST by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on inTEST

About inTEST

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.