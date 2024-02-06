First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cohu worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1,415.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $10,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cohu Trading Up 0.3 %

COHU opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

