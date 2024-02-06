First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 107,001 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of 238.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

