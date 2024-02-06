First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 212,008 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212,008 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.61% of Unifi worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 59.0% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 479,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 704,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 193,403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 500,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

