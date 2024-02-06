First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 27,379 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,379 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Century Communities worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

