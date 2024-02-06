First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 344,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

