First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%.

First United Stock Up 0.1 %

First United stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of First United

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

