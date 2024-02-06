Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

