Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

FLEX opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

