FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

