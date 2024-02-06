FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

FMC stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 1,747,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

