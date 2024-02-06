FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

About FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

