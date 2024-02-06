Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $65.83. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

