Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $65.83. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
