Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $714.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,849. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

