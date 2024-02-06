Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. 7,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

