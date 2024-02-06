Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 250,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,937. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

