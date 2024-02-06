Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Fossil Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of FOSL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.