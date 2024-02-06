Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Fossil Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FOSL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

