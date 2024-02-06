Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,440,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 500,621 shares.The stock last traded at $28.74 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

