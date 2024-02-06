Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stake Raised by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 42,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.