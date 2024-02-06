Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 3.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.38% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $201,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

