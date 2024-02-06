Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

