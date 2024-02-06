Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Up 7.5 %
FTEK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 4.39. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
