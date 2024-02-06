FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.22. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,042,874 shares traded.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

