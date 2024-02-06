FY2027 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.34. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2028 earnings at $15.66 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $173.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.