FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.