GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 47,500 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $34,737,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

