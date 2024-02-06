GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $498,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 341,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 302,773 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 267,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

