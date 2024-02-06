GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $530,000 Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

