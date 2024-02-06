GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

