Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 47,354 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5,040.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.