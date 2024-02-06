Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.18% of Griffon worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

