Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Gorman-Rupp worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $4,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

GRC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

