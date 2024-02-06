Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.59 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.81% of CTS worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on CTS

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.