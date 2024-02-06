Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.20 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $321.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.81. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

