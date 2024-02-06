Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,512 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.12% of Myers Industries worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $681.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

