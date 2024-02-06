Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

