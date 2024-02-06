Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.43 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of QuidelOrtho worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.91 and a beta of 0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuidelOrtho
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.