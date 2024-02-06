Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.43 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of QuidelOrtho worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

