Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.47 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.