Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of ATI worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ATI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

