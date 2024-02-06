Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $111,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $78,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 200.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,584 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Company Profile

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

