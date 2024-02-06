Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

