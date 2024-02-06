Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,504 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

