Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,730 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

