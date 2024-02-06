Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,265 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Valmont Industries worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $225.83 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.61.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

