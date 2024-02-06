Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,740 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

