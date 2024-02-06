Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 31,850 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,049,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RPC were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RPC by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,876,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 958,766 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RES opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.61. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

