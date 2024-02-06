Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 32,627 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

