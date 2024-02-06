Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 720 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Donaldson worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

