Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.550- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

NYSE:IT traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.86. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.25.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,770 shares of company stock worth $12,992,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

